Fontana: Bomb squad responds to discovery of suspicious device, homes and shopping center evacuated

@FontanaPD @SBCOUNTYFIRE Sheriff’s Bomb Squad is on scene of a suspicious device on the 8100 Block of Banana Ave. please stay out of the area. We will update when clear. pic.twitter.com/hZSxUFpY2Q — Fontana PD (@FontanaPD) July 16, 2019

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The discovery of a suspicious device Tuesday afternoon in Fontana prompted the evacuation of several homes and a shopping center, authorities said.According to Fontana police, officers found the device in the 8100 block of Banana Avenue while conducting a welfare check on an elderly resident.San Bernardino County firefighters and sheriff's bomb squad deputies responded to the scene to examine the object."There is no threat to the community," the Police Department said on social media, while urging the public to avoid the area.