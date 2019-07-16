Fontana: Bomb squad responds to discovery of suspicious device, homes and shopping center evacuated

According to Fontana police, officers found the device in the 8100 block of Banana Avenue while conducting a welfare check on an elderly resident.
San Bernardino County firefighters and sheriff's bomb squad deputies responded to the scene to examine the object.
@FontanaPD @SBCOUNTYFIRE Sheriff’s Bomb Squad is on scene of a suspicious device on the 8100 Block of Banana Ave. please stay out of the area. We will update when clear. pic.twitter.com/hZSxUFpY2Q— Fontana PD (@FontanaPD) July 16, 2019
"There is no threat to the community," the Police Department said on social media, while urging the public to avoid the area.
