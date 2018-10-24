EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) --Suspicious envelopes prompted an investigation at the Los Angeles Times building in El Segundo Wednesday.
El Segundo police said they received a call around 11:15 a.m. by the L.A. Times over suspicious packages. Authorities arrived and found some suspicious envelopes. L.A. County Health Hazmat and the fire department were investigating.
Police had earlier stated that the Los Angeles Times was self-evacuating, but according to an L.A. Times statement, they did not evacuate.
"We are not being evacuated. Given the reports about the package sent to former CIA chief John Brennan at CNN, and potential explosive devices sent to Obama, Hillary Clinton and former Atty. Gen. Holder, our security and facilities teams are being extra careful with mail and packages being delivered here, as well as with any visitors to the building. There is some mail that is being thoroughly screened."
This comes as several suspicious packages were sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and other prominent political figures, as well as CNN's New York office.