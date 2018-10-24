Suspicious envelopes being investigated at LA Times building in El Segundo

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) --
Suspicious envelopes prompted an investigation at the Los Angeles Times building in El Segundo Wednesday.

El Segundo police said they received a call around 11:15 a.m. by the L.A. Times over suspicious packages. Authorities arrived and found some suspicious envelopes. L.A. County Health Hazmat and the fire department were investigating.

Police had earlier stated that the Los Angeles Times was self-evacuating, but according to an L.A. Times statement, they did not evacuate.

"We are not being evacuated. Given the reports about the package sent to former CIA chief John Brennan at CNN, and potential explosive devices sent to Obama, Hillary Clinton and former Atty. Gen. Holder, our security and facilities teams are being extra careful with mail and packages being delivered here, as well as with any visitors to the building. There is some mail that is being thoroughly screened."

This comes as several suspicious packages were sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and other prominent political figures, as well as CNN's New York office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suspicious objectbuilding vacatedinvestigationEl SegundoLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Suspicious packages addressed to Clinton, Obama; CNN evacuated
Top Stories
SoCal-based white supremacist group leader arrested in LA
Suspicious packages addressed to Clinton, Obama; CNN evacuated
5 tickets sold in SoCal get 5 out of 6 numbers in Mega Millions
Military plane drops Humvee over NC neighborhood
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 2 preview
UK theft suspect looks just like Ross from 'Friends'
John Cox addresses CA issues in exclusive interview
Miriam Hernandez shares family's deep roots in Santa Paula
Show More
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
4 dead, 1 critical after multi-vehicle wreck in Jurupa Valley
From DJs to soul singers: The best music events in Los Angeles this week
OC teacher accused of drugging, sexually assaulting 17-year-old
Person shot, killed on sidewalk in Baldwin Hills
More News