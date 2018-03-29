Arson investigators responded to Mission Viejo High School on Wednesday evening after two suspicious fires broke out on the campus.Just after 9 p.m., Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to an initial report of a structure fire at the school in the 25000 block of Chrisanta Drive. Firefighters arrived to discover that fires in two small trash cans were put out with extinguishers by people at the scene.The flames did not reach the inside of any buildings, though one structure sustained $3,000 worth of damage to its exterior, an OCFA spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.The cause of the fires was under investigation.