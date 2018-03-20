The Los Angeles Police Department's bomb squad responded to two separate reports of suspicious packages in the Venice and Marina Del Rey areas Tuesday.According to police, a call came in around 12:29 p.m. concerning an "unattended item" on the 13400 block of Maxella Avenue in the Barnes and Noble parking lot. The area was cordoned off as the bomb squad investigated.The scene was then cleared around 5:15 p.m. Authorities determined it was clothing and no explosives were found.Meanwhile, a separate call came in around 12:30 p.m. reporting a "suspicious package" in the 600 block of Venice Boulevard. The LAPD's bomb squad also responded to that scene.Police said they were not sure if the two calls were related.