Suspicious package prompts brief evacuation of LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation into a suspicious package prompted a temporary evacuation of Los Angeles Police Department headquarters early Tuesday morning.Units encountered a vehicle at about 4 a.m. with a package inside deemed to be suspicious near City Hall and police headquarters, according to LAPD.Traffic was shut down from Temple Street to 2nd Street and from Spring Street to Los Angeles Street as police investigated.A bomb squad was called to the scene and police headquarters were evacuated.The scene was declared clear shortly before 6 a.m.