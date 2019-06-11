Suspicious package prompts brief evacuation of LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation into a suspicious package prompted a temporary evacuation of Los Angeles Police Department headquarters early Tuesday morning.

Units encountered a vehicle at about 4 a.m. with a package inside deemed to be suspicious near City Hall and police headquarters, according to LAPD.

Traffic was shut down from Temple Street to 2nd Street and from Spring Street to Los Angeles Street as police investigated.

A bomb squad was called to the scene and police headquarters were evacuated.

The scene was declared clear shortly before 6 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeles countylapdpoliceinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News