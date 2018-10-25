NYPD removes suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro in Tribeca

TRIBECA, Manhattan --
Police are investigating a suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro in Tribeca.

It was discovered at an address associated with the actor around 5 a.m. near Greenwich and Franklin streets. Several streets in the area are closed.

WABC's Newscopter 7 is over the scene. The Tribeca Grill, owned by De Niro, is also located there.

Police decided to move the package to the NYPD's facility at Rodmans Neck in the Bronx for further investigation.

TIMELINE: Suspicious packages found in New York, D.C., elsewhere

NYPD is preparing to put highway closures into place to move the package in their total containment vessel, otherwise known as their bomb truck.

The package does reportedly have similarities to other packages received by high-profile democrats and CNN this week.
