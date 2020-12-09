SUV crash sets off building fire, injuring 6 in San Bernardino

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- An SUV crash in San Bernardino set off a fire which spread to a nearby house and office building, resulting in six serious injuries, firefighters said.

The incident started around 10 a.m. Wednesday when a Ford Expedition crashed into a U-Haul storage facility in the area of Garden Drive and Baseline Street in San Bernardino.

The truck hit two propane tanks, setting off a fire which then spread to a nearby house, as well as storage units, an office and several palm trees.

Jesus Alatorre was driving by when he saw the crash happened. The propane spread quickly and exploded just as two people inside the vehicle were trying to get to safety.

"The explosion was so big," he said. "You felt it so bad, that I swerved my car."

Six people total were injured and transported to local hospitals - four of them were described as burn victims and two suffered trauma injuries. First responders also rescued a cat from the flames and provided the animal with medical attention.

Ten of the storage units were also damaged.

The cause of the initial crash remains under investigation.
