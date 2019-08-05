SUV crashes in Valinda neighborhood, hits multiple vehicles

VALINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash involving five cars ended near a front yard of a home in Valinda early Monday morning.

The initial crash occurred at about 1:24 a.m. at Samgerry Drive near Vanderwell Avenue, when a driver in a black SUV hit a parked car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A chain reaction crash then followed, with three other parked cars hit. One car ended up flipped on its side.

A woman was injured and transported to a trauma center.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
