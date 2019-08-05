SUV crashes in Valinda neighborhood, hits multiple vehicles

VALINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash involving five cars ended near a front yard of a home in Valinda early Monday morning.The initial crash occurred at about 1:24 a.m. at Samgerry Drive near Vanderwell Avenue, when a driver in a black SUV hit a parked car, according to the California Highway Patrol.A chain reaction crash then followed, with three other parked cars hit. One car ended up flipped on its side.A woman was injured and transported to a trauma center.Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.