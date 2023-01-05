Hours-long barricade in Studio City prompts response from SWAT

A SWAT team descended on a quiet Studio City street in response to an hours-long barricade situation. One man was seen hiding from SWAT on the roof.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An hours-long barricade situation involving an assault with a deadly suspect in Studio City prompted a response from a SWAT team Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles police served two search warrants at a home on Sunswept Drive in Studio City. According to neighbors, the home belongs to a well-known music producer.

The situation developed into a barricade.

One of the occupants in the home was later seen hiding from SWAT on the roof. After a lengthy conversation, that man surrendered.

Eyewitness News was told that SWAT used some type of gas to get all the occupants out of the house.

"They were there to serve a search warrant on a residence and to look for an assault with a deadly weapon suspect who they believed to be at that residence," said LAPD detective Meghan Aguilar.

"There was one male adult who came out. He does reside there. He is not the ADW suspect, but he is being detained pending the service of that search warrant," Aguilar added.

LAPD officers who responded worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during the situation.

One search warrant was served for illegal weapons. That search warrant was connected to the homeowner, sources told Eyewitness News.

It's unclear how many people were detained or taken into custody.

Police say the owner of the home is not a suspect, but was detained with the others while they sort out the situation.