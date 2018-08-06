SWAT officer shot in the face while serving warrant in Philadelphia, 2 others injured

JOYEETA BISWAS
A SWAT officer was shot in the face and two others were hit by bullets in Philadelphia early Monday morning.

The officer, 49-year-old Jaison Potts, was serving a warrant for gun violation, Philadelphia Police told ABC News. When Potts entered the house and was fired upon, his partner returned fire and injured the shooter.

A female resident was also shot in the abdomen, but it is unclear how the woman got shot and whose bullet hit her, police said.

Potts was taken to Temple University Hospital and the other two injured were taken to Einstein Medical Center. All three remain in critical condition.

In a Facebook post, Philadelphia Police said Potts did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

Potts is a 20-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and is married with three children, police said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Pilot, 4 passengers ID'd after being killed in Santa Ana plane crash
Norwalk standoff: SWAT team responds after man allegedly opens fire
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Santa Clarita Valley residents brace for fire danger
10 killed, 53 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Trump reimposes sanctions to levy economic pressure on Iran
Nearly 50 vehicle break-ins per week reported in West Hollywood
Excessive heat warning issued through Tuesday in parts of SoCal
Show More
9-year-old boy's lemonade stand held up at gunpoint
Hesperia barricade suspect dies after deputy-involved shooting
Charlotte Rae, 'Facts of Life' star, dies at 92
Video shows officer-involved shooting of suspect in Porter Ranch
Demi Lovato releases statement after medical emergency
More News