Hollywood barricade: Possibly armed woman inside home prompts SWAT response

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SWAT officers are on scene of a Hollywood barricade involving a possibly armed woman, Los Angeles police said.

The barricade began at about 6:30 a.m. after authorities received a call about a possibly armed and suicidal woman in the area of Franklin Avenue and Orange Drive.

Authorities appear to be firing tear gas or pepper balls through some windows in an effort to get the woman out.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
