A suspect was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after an hours-long barricade situation in Westminster, which prompted an evacuation of nearby residents.Deputies arrived to the 15000 block of Pacific Street at an apartment complex after a report of domestic violence at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Monday.Sheriff's deputies said the suspect told them he would not come out of the residence and said he had a gun. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody at 3:27 a.m.The wife of the suspect was out of the residence and in safe condition, according to authorities. It is unknown if she suffered any injuries.As the situation was ongoing, nearby residents were evacuated.