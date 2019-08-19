Hourslong SWAT standoff with 'erratic' suspect at home in Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect who was acting "erratic" was in a standoff with authorities in Rancho Cucamonga Monday morning.
The incident started around 6:30 a.m. at a home on Vine Street near Cornwall Avenue. A SWAT team responded to the scene as authorities tried to get the suspect to come out.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said one victim was taken to a hospital with burns, but it's unknown if the suspect caused those injuries.
Nearby homes were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
