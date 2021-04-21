Aulani 2021 On The Red Carpet Sweepstakes: Enter for your chance to win!

Set along a tranquil lagoon on the island of O'ahu, there are magical experiences at every turn. Splash out at the sprawling Waikolohe Valley pool area, with multiple pools, water slides and the magical Menehune Bridge. Then come say aloha and pose for a photo with some favorite Disney Characters, listen to exciting storytelling with Uncle and take in live music. Escape to the magic you've been dreaming of and let your legend begin.
To obtain the "SECRET CODE," viewers should watch "On The Red Carpet" between 1:00 pm PT and 3:30 pm PT and between 9:00 pm PT and 11:00 pm PT on select ABC stations and streaming at OnTheRedCarpet.com.
Entries are valid from April 25 12:00 pm PT until April 26 9:00 am PT. Only open to residents of the 50 United States who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.
UPDATE: Thank you all for entering our sweepstakes! This sweepstakes has now closed. Winner: Rebecca Garcia.
Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.