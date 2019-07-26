Swimmers trapped on rocks, cave off Palos Verdes Peninsula rescued at night

PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities worked to rescue several people who were trapped on the rocks and in a cave off of the Palos Verdes Peninsula Thursday night.Los Angeles County Fire officials responded shortly before 8 p.m. just as the sun was setting, making it a night rescue.It's unclear how many swimmers were rescued in the dark.AIR7 HD was over the scene as one person was hoisted up from the rocks and airlifted to the hospital with minor injuries.Rescue crews were also working to retrieve a swimmer that was reportedly stuck in a cliffside cave.