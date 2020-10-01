3 men found dead in swimming pool at house in Norwalk, sheriff's department says

Three men were found unresponsive early Thursday morning in a swimming pool at a house in Norwalk, authorities said.
NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Three men were found unresponsive early Thursday morning in a swimming pool at a house in Norwalk, authorities said.

The Norwalk Sheriff's Department says deputies responded to a rescue call just after 3 a.m. in the 12000 block of Portugal Court.

The men were declared dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norwalklos angeles countypooldeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 brothers killed in Westlake Village crash ID'd; suspect out on bond
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
SoCal heat wave prompts Flex Alert
Dozens of earthquakes hit in swarm near Salton Sea area
Proud Boys: What to know about group Trump told to 'stand by'
American, United Airlines furlough thousands
Officer who fired shots at Breonna Taylor is crowdfunding to retire
Show More
LA's Armenian community demonstrates outside Azerbaijan Consulate
Suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder for Compton ambush shooting
The NBA Finals: Lakers win Game 1 over Heat 116-98
CA to consider reparations to Black Americans
Data shows which CA districts show up to vote the least
More TOP STORIES News