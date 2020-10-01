3 men found dead in swimming pool at house in Norwalk, sheriff's department says

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Three men were found unresponsive early Thursday morning in a swimming pool at a house in Norwalk, authorities said.
The Norwalk Sheriff's Department says deputies responded to a rescue call just after 3 a.m. in the 12000 block of Portugal Court.
The men were declared dead at the scene.
Additional information was not immediately released.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
