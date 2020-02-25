4-year-old Fullerton girl battling inoperable brain tumor surprised with new playset

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4-year-old Fullerton girl battling an inoperable brain tumor received a special surprise.Sydney Johnston has a priceless reaction when her mother takes off her blindfold to show her a new playset.The organization Roc Solid foundation surprised the family with the playset in their backyard.Sydney's mother, May Johnston, says the playset will bring her daughter joy and allow the family to escape the reality of fighting cancer.Over the past few days, Roc Solid has built playsets for four Southern California children fighting cancer.