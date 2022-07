SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured the moment an out-of-control driver slammed into a home in Sylmar over the weekend.The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Polk Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard.Video shows the car attempting to make a right turn and then crash through a fence, into the home.No one inside the home was hurt, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.LAPD also said the driver, who was looked at by paramedics, didn't suffer any major injuries. No arrests were made in connection with the crash.