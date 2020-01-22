Sylmar Charter High School put on lockdown after LAPD responds to phone threat

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Sylmar Charter High School was placed on lockdown for more than an hour Wednesday morning after police responded to a phone threat, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the call was received shortly before 7:30 a.m. Details of the threat were not immediately disclosed.

More than a dozen LAPD vehicles were seen in the parking lot and at surrounding intersections as officers conducted a sweep of the campus at 13050 Borden Avenue.

The lockdown was lifted before 9 a.m. after investigators determined the threat was unsubstantiated, the LAPD said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sylmarlos angeleslos angeles countyschool lockdownlausdhigh schoollapd
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News