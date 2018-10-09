SIGALERT UPDATE: WB I-210 WEST OF YARNELL, ALL LANES BLOCKED FOR UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A COLLISION- TRAFFIC DIVERTED OFF AT YARNELL — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) October 9, 2018

A tanker truck crashed and overturned Tuesday evening on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down all westbound lanes as crews worked to clean up a hazmat situation.The vehicle veered off the interstate shortly after 11:30 p.m. near Yarnell, spilling about 2,000 gallons of a liquid emulsion, according to the CHP. The mixture was comprised of liquid asphalt and water.The driver was extricated from the truck by Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters and transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the agency said.The cause of the incident is under investigation.The westbound side of the freeway is expected to remain closed until at least 5 a.m., the CHP said.