Sylmar deadly shooting suspect sought

The scene of a deadly shooting in Sylmar on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A search for an armed suspect is underway in Sylmar Thursday night following a fatal shooting in the area.

The shooting happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. near San Fernando Road and Nurmi Street.

Authorities confirmed the shooting is fatal, but details on the victim were not released.

The suspect is described as a man between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 130 to 140 pounds and wearing a black baseball cap, gray hoodie and black pants. Police believe he may be armed with a handgun.

No other details were immediately released.
