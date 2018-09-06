Sylmar deadly shooting suspect sought

A search for an armed suspect is underway in Sylmar Thursday night following a fatal shooting in the area.The shooting happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. near San Fernando Road and Nurmi Street.Authorities confirmed the shooting is fatal, but details on the victim were not released.The suspect is described as a man between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 130 to 140 pounds and wearing a black baseball cap, gray hoodie and black pants. Police believe he may be armed with a handgun.No other details were immediately released.