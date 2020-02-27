Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Sylmar, police say

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Sylmar Wednesday evening, police said.The crash happened at about 6:51 p.m. near the intersection of Hubbard Street and Dronfield Avenue.Los Angeles police said the pedestrian was walking outside of the crosswalk when she was fatally struck by the vehicle, described as a white Ford Mustang.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not immediately identified.LAPD's Valley Traffic Division is handling the investigation.