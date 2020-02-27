Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Sylmar, police say

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Sylmar Wednesday evening, police said.

The crash happened at about 6:51 p.m. near the intersection of Hubbard Street and Dronfield Avenue.

Los Angeles police said the pedestrian was walking outside of the crosswalk when she was fatally struck by the vehicle, described as a white Ford Mustang.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not immediately identified.

LAPD's Valley Traffic Division is handling the investigation.
