1 killed, 2 others wounded after shooting in Sylmar

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed and two other men were wounded after a shooting in Sylmar Sunday evening, authorities said.Los Angeles firefighters responded to the 12900 block of N. Borden Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. and found the shooting victims in the front yard of a home.LAPD Cmdr. Joseph Kalyn said the victims were in the front yard during a family gathering when they were approached by three men wearing dark clothing and a shooting occurred.One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other two men were rushed to a hospital. Investigators said one victim was in critical condition, and the other victim in the hospital was in stable condition.The identities of the victims were not known, but they are all in their 30s.Investigators were interviewing witnesses, but have little information about the three suspects.Kalyn said a motive for the shooting has not been determined, and it is not known if the suspects and victims knew each other.Police said no one else was injured.Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call LAPD's Mission Division at 818-838-9800.