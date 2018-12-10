Sylmar strip mall fire damages multiple businesses

A fire tore through a structure located within a strip mall in Sylmar early Monday morning, leaving multiple businesses damaged and destroyed.The greater-alarm fire was first reported around 3:45 a.m. in the 12700 block of N. San Fernando Road, fire officials said.Approximately 150 firefighters were assigned to battle the blaze. Crews doused the flames to keep it from spreading to other units in the strip mall. The fire was declared a knockdown at 6:37 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The blaze was so fierce, it triggered a partial roof collapse. No injuries were reported.Several businesses had water damage and were partially destroyed by the flames. Among businesses reduced to rubble were a restaurant, marijuana shop and a retail store Monica Casas' mother owns."We came here and we saw, and she's just devastated. She's been here over 22 years," Casas said.Casas and her sister said the single mother's small business has helped them and their siblings get through college over the years."My mom has been able, fortunately, to help all of us. My sister completed her doctorate, my little brother just started going to UCLA. Her business is what's been able to let us live our dream, that's all that she wanted for us," daughter Itzel Martinez said.It's not the first time the family has experienced a fire, and they say they'll be able to bounce back.The cause of the fire was under investigation.San Fernando Road was shut down in both directions in the area due to the firefight.