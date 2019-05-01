Synagogue shooting suspect John Earnest pleads not guilty, held without bail

By ABC7.com staff
John T. Earnest, the suspect in Saturday's mass shooting at a Poway synagogue, entered a not guilty plea on murder and hate crime charges Tuesday and was ordered held without bail.

Earnest was making his first court appearance after his arrest in the shooting at the Chabad synagogue in the San Diego area.

Congregation member Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, of Poway died after being struck by two bullets.

The congregation's rabbi was struck in both hands and lost his index finger. An 8-year-old girl and her uncle were struck and injured by shrapnel.

Earnest, 19, is also suspected in connection with a March 23 fire at a mosque in Escondido.

The next court appearance for Earnest was set for May 30.

A prosecutor speaks at the arraignment for John T. Earnest, the suspect in a mass shooting at a Poway synagogue.

A prosecutor speaks at the arraignment for John T. Earnest, the suspect in a mass shooting at a Poway synagogue.



At the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Leonard Trinh asked that Earnest be held without bail, noting that if convicted he faces life without parole or the death penalty.

During the hearing and at a press conference afterward, prosecutors offered additional details about the shooting:

They said Earnest was armed with an AR-15 rifle that he fired eight to 10 times. At that point, the rifle either jammed or he had trouble reloading. An off-duty border patrol agent then chased after him and he fled.

A short time later, Earnest called 911 and reported the shooting, giving his location to the dispatcher.

EMBED More News Videos

John T. Earnest, the suspect in Saturday's mass shooting at a Poway synagogue, entered a not guilty plea on murder and hate crime charges Tuesday and was ordered held without bail.



He was arrested still wearing a vest which had five ammunition magazines. In his car, officials found magazines with 50 unfired bullets, a rifle and a helmet.

They said the weapon was purchased legally.

Earnest is facing charges of murder with a hate crime allegation relating to the victim's religion as well as additional attempted murder, hate crime and weapons charges. He is also facing an arson charge for the mosque fire in Escondido.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diego countyarraignmentmurdercourthate crimeanti semitismshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News