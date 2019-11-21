Syracuse U. says report of white supremacist manifesto was likely hoax

SYRACUSE, New York -- Syracuse University's chancellor says reports that a white supremacist manifesto was sent to some students' cellphones at a campus library "was probably a hoax."Kent Syverud told the University Senate Wednesday authorities haven't found anyone who directly received the screed, which had seemed to further a series of racist episodes on the central New York campus.Police are still investigating. The manifesto that appeared to be a copy of one linked to a man accused of attacking two mosques in New Zealand was circulated electronically at Syracuse University, campus law enforcement said.Syverud said law enforcement could not find a single student who had the manifesto sent to them via Air-Drop.Meanwhile four students have been suspended for a separate racist incident Saturday night involving a verbal assault on a black female student."The incident involved 14 people leaving an Alpha Chi Roh fraternity party," said Syverud. "Four of them are students at Syracuse University, nine are students at other schools, all of which are outside of Central New York."The chancellor suspended all fraternity activities for the rest of the semester.But the actions were not enough to defuse the anger on campus as students marched to Syverud's house Wednesday.Student activists are now holding multi-day sit-ins demanding further action from the university, including a new curriculum on diversity. They are also calling for the expulsion of students for hate crimes.Authorities have fielded about 10 reports of racist vandalism, graffiti and shouted slurs targeting Jews, Asians and black students at the private university since Nov. 7.Syverud on Tuesday said the university would commit more than $1 million toward responses identified as priorities, including student safety, clarifying the code of conduct, making curriculum changes and hiring staff."As we undertake this important work, we face real challenges here and we operate in a fraught national climate," he said in a statement.Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday called on the university's board of trustees to hire an independent monitor to investigate the racism."Despite his efforts, I do not believe Chancellor Syverud has handled this matter in a way that instills confidence," Cuomo said.The Board of Trustees responded with a statement supporting Syverud and praising his response to the student concerns."This is a deeply painful and unsettling time for our students and our whole Orange community. We have been attacked - from inside our home and from the outside world," Board of Trustees Chairwoman Kathy Walters said. "While it's easy to spread words of hatred, Chancellor Syverud has been relentlessly focused on the safety of our community, and the well-being of our students, driving action and effecting real change on our campus."