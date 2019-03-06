Taco Bell employees fired after video surfaces of fight in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged assault that was caught on camera outside a Center City fast-food restaurant a week ago Sunday, February 24.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. at the Taco Bell at 10th and Chestnut streets.

Bryan Reese of Northern Liberties says employees followed him outside the restaurant in an unprovoked attack.

Six people in Taco Bell uniforms can be seen in cellphone video beating up Reese and his girlfriend outside the Taco Bell.

Video of the alleged attack was posted to Twitter.

The cellphone video was taken by a friend of Reese.

Reese said he met up with friends that night, who waited 45 minutes for their order. He said the store was full of people, mad about the wait for tacos.

Reese claims the employees didn't appear to be working hard and were telling customers they were inundated by GrubHub orders, which took precedence. Reese says suddenly employees seemed to snap over the complaints, and three of them jumped over the counter and followed him outside.
Reese recalls, "I backed out of the store. They continued to follow me. They put me on the ground, and I don't really remember too much else. Except for when I got up my girlfriend was on the ground being beat, too. She wasn't even in the store at the time."

Reese says he released the video because when he went to Taco Bell with what happened, they offered him a $20 dollar gift card and were slow to provide names of the employees involved as he pursues charges.

Taco Bell has released a statement, saying, "We're shocked and disappointed to see this situation; we and our franchisees do not tolerate this behavior. The franchisee who owns and operates this location is retraining its staff, and all team members involved have been terminated."
