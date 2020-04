Spice up your Tuesday and stop by our drive-thru April 21 for a new Flamin’ Hot Doritos® Locos Tacos for free. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 19, 2020

Get ready for a Taco Tuesday freebie! Taco Bell is offering new Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos for free to everyone in the U.S.!On Tuesdays, drive-thru customers will get one.No purchase is required.Taco Bell's CEO says it's a way to thank people for showing up for their communities.You simply round up the meal total to the nearest dollar, and the difference will go to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger.