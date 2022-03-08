Tijuana-style birria tacos in Whittier are all the buzz

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Birrieria Gonzalez in Whittier has made a name for itself among locals for their authentic, juicy, mouth-watering Tijuana-style tacos filled with deliciously-made birria."Everybody comes for the tacos," said Rosa Fontes, a manager at Birrieria Gonzalez.So what exactly is birria? Similar to beef brisket with generous portion of beef fat, the thinly sliced beef is slowly cooked in low heat for hours in a stock pot or stew made with a combination of traditional seasoning.Now, people come from near and far for a taste of Birrieria Gonzalez' birria tacos."We come here every Sunday. Tacos are perfect," said Ricardo Jimenez, a local from Whittier."My daughter woke up this morning as a mom I want to go to Birrieria Gonzalez," said Diana Mercado, a local from Whittier."When people take the first bite, they're can taste the Tijuana style taco. You're going to leave with a smile on your face," said Fontes.12504 Philadelphia St.Whittier, CA 90601