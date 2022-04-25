bite size

This Mexican restaurant's 'secret menu' tacos are worth the hype

By Dale Yurong
EMBED <>More Videos

This Mexican restaurant's 'secret menu' tacos are worth the hype

FRESNO, Calif. -- This Mexican restaurant's most beloved dish is something that doesn't even appear on its menu.

If you ever visit Don Pepe Taqueria in the Central California city of Fresno, you might want to try its tacos 'al pastor'.

They're made of thinly sliced pork shaved off the vertical spit.

Despite not being listed on the menu, they're extreme popular with Don Pepe's customers.

"It's kind of like our secret menu," owner Andres DeAnda told us.

In the video above, reporter Dale Yurong visits the taqueria and tries the specially made tacos.

Spoiler alert: They're worth the hype.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnobusinessfoodmexicankfsntacosrestaurantbite sizelocalish
BITE SIZE
This Mexican restaurant's 'secret menu' tacos are worth the hype
This vegan food truck is bringing change to a California community
Two Sweet Boutique is the perfect place for delicious baked goods
Chicken sandwich craze goes Chinese at Chicago ghost kitchen
TOP STORIES
3 women, toddler attacked by family dogs in Pico Rivera
Johnny Depp recording warns of 'bloodbath' if arguments escalate
Chris Rock's mom addresses Will Smith slapping her son at the Oscars
Actor Cary Elwes recovering after rattlesnake bite in Malibu
Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes to shut down
Workers at 2 SoCal Starbucks locations vote to form union
Man found shot to death in East LA; LASD seeks information from public
Show More
Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Trump held in contempt over NY subpoena, will be fined $10K per day
SoCal to see hot temperatures Monday with most regions in the 80s, 90s
Family remembers 20-year-old killed outside North Hills strip club
More TOP STORIES News