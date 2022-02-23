Roast beef dip-style 'Quesabirria' taco puts Santa Clarita's Guanatos Tacos on the map

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Guanatos Tacos in Santa Clarita may be a newcomer to LA's tacosphere, but they've quickly made a name for themselves. Their juicy birria and cheese, roast beef-style, taco called the Quesabirria, is a favorite."Birria is a meat that's popular in pretty much all of Mexico. But we're bringing our recipes from Guadalajara," said Guanatos Tacos co-owner Gerardo Robledo. "This taco is a red taco. It's painted because of the meat's juices. We sell it with the consume. The consume is the meat broth. You dip the taco in and eat it together. It's perfect.'"This is something I had never had before coming here," said Darin Seegmiller, a Santa Clarita resident. "There are a lot of your traditional taco places around here which are good. But this is a combination of tacos with the roast beef dip-type feeling to it. It's really moist and spicy. It's just delicious.""When you bite in, it has both crunchy and soft," said Robledo. "You can stretch out the cheese. It's all cooked together into a perfect taco."