Migos rapper Takeoff accused of rape at Los Angeles party

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The rapper known as Takeoff, a member of the popular hip-hop group Migos, has been accused of sexual assault.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles accuses the rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Ball, of raping a woman at a party in Encino in June.

The lawsuit accuses Ball of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence and interference with civil rights.

He has not responded when asked to comment.
