Health & Fitness

SoCal women struggling to find tampons in stores amid nationwide shortage of the period product

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tampon shortage impacting customers in Southern California

Baby formula shelves are still looking bare. Now, the period products aisle is leaving customers, including in Southern California, with limited options.

"There is a tampon shortage happening and it's happening all over the country," said Dana Marlowe, founder and executive director of I Support the Girls, a global nonprofit that among other things provides period products, including conventional and reusable options.

"Our tampon shelving space in our warehouses is like bare," she said.

A similar sight could be encountered on shelves in some Southern California stores.

"Here in Compton, CVS was horribly limited-- almost nothing," one customer told Eyewitness News.

"I can't find my brand in stores and have to order from Amazon," said another. Store shelves in the Mid-City area were also limited.

CVS Health told Eyewitness News it is working to replenish items as quickly as possible if a local store is out of stock.

In a statement, P&G said in part, "We expect this is a temporary issue, and the Tampax team is producing tampons 24/7 to meet increased demand for products."

When asked, the company did not elaborate further on what's causing the issue.

"I think right now is an opportune time to switch over or even to just try a reusable period product," said Chelsea VonChaz, founder and executive director of The Happy Period. The organization focuses on serving Black and Indigenous-identifying people through menstruation education and safe products.

The supply issue may lead some consumers to try other options.

"I understand that everyone is not able. It is a privilege, right?" said VonChaz. "You have to have access to running water. You have to be able to clean the products, especially if it's a menstrual cup or even a cloth pad."

VonChaz highlights the importance of increasing access to this basic need everywhere.

"If you can allocate part of your budget for running water, soap, hand sanitizer and toilet paper in restrooms then, honestly, really, what's the reason why you don't want to do that for a pad," she said.

"Even though this is going on five months -- the shortage -- it hasn't been talked about and part of that reason is that there's still a stigma around talking about periods and there's taboo around menstruation," said Marlowe.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouthern californiawomens healthwomen and healthwomen
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 police officers killed in shootout at El Monte motel
LA County moves closer to returning to indoor mask requirement
Details into vicious attack on OC guitarist remain unknown
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Biggest rate hike in nearly 3 decades expected amid inflation
Lizzo changes words in new song 'Grrrls' to replace ableist slur
Best Father's Day Gifts for All Dads
Show More
CHP recovers more than $200K worth of stolen Lululemon merchandise
LA County to consider new gun-control regulations
Abortion amendment moving quickly in California State Legislature
US abortions rise: 1 in 5 pregnancies terminated in 2020
Alleged Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes
More TOP STORIES News