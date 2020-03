Tanks moving through SoCal sparks questions on social media

EMBED >More News Videos Amid the coronavirus emergency, people are being urged to limit the time they spend in public. But there are essential items that consumers may have to leave their house for.

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KABC) -- An interesting sight on Wednesday sparked many questions on social media.AIR7 HD captured images of a train full of armored tanks. Several people reached out to Eyewitness News wondering if the transport of the tanks was tied to the novel coronavirus emergency.Eyewitness News reached out to the military and learned that it is not tied to the coronavirus.The armored vehicles were part of a battalion that returned from the Middle East.They arrived in Port Hueneme and are now being sent back to Texas.