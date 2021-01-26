animal abuse

Target joins Costco in dropping coconut milk brand over forced monkey labor allegations

Costco already stopped selling product
Target is the latest company to drop Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations of forced monkey labor.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, said the retailer will no longer sell the product because of its alleged ties to monkey labor.

Chaokoh's Thai supplier is accused of forcing monkeys to pick coconuts from the trees, CNN reported.

In a statement to USA Today, Target said it takes those claims seriously and removed the product in November.

RELATED: Costco to stop selling coconut milk over reported forced monkey labor in Thailand, PETA says

The maker of Chaokoh has denied the allegations.

It previously said it audited its coconut plantations using a third party and found no use of monkeys for coconut harvesting.

Other stores have already dropped the product, including Costco.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal abusemilkcostcou.s. & worldmonkeytarget
ANIMAL ABUSE
Cher saves 'world's loneliest elephant' in Pakistan
Animal Rescue gives back to struggling families
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
Chloe, the abused dog found in Long Beach dumpster, needs your help
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant's legacy growing 1 year after his death
CA lifts regional stay-at-home order. Here's what that means for SoCal
California to centralize vaccines, base eligibility on age
Kobe Bryant remembered as a family man, good neighbor
Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP
Black, Latino Americans are less confident about access to COVID vaccine
LAPD, LASD report additional deaths from COVID-19
Show More
Ex-LA Councilman Englander sentenced to 14 months in prison
LA saw 36% increase in homicides in 2020; overall crime dropped
Winter storm brings snow to Las Vegas
Man arrested in killings of mother, stepfather in Hacienda Heights
Kiké Hernandez's best moments as a Dodger
More TOP STORIES News