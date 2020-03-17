Coronavirus

Target modifying hours, introducing dedicated shopping time for 'vulnerable guests'

Target is cutting back its hours and introducing dedicated shopping time for "vulnerable guests," the company announced Tuesday.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, Target stores will close by 9 p.m. local time daily to allow more time for cleaning and restocking overnight. Any stores that normally close before 9 p.m. will continue to close at their regularly scheduled closing time.

The retailer said it is fast-tracking high-demand items in its supply chain as well as adding extra payroll hours focused specifically on cleaning and sanitation. Customer-facing touchpoints will be cleaned at least every 30 minutes going forward.

Target is also closing Target Cafés, Pizza Huts, Snack Bars, Beverage Bars, Starbucks seating areas and condiment stations in stores until further notice.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Additionally, the company said the first hour that each store is open on Wednesday mornings will be reserved for customers who are elderly or have other underlying health conditions. Other customers are encouraged to "plan their shopping trips around this timeframe."

The company said it will also expand health care coverage for employees and cover up to two weeks of sick pay for employees who must quarantine.

"Families are counting on Target for critical supplies during this challenging time, and we'll continue to do all that we can to keep our stores open. For weeks, we've been responding to the impact of the coronavirus by taking care of our team, rigorously cleaning our stores and helping our guests find the food, medicine and other essentials they need for themselves and their families," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a news release.

