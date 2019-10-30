'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely's son unarmed when deputies fatally shot him in Santa Barbara, authorities say

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- The son of "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely was not armed when sheriff's deputies fatally shot him earlier this month, authorities said.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department says four deputies fired 24 rounds at Cameron Ely, who was being sought on suspicion of fatally stabbing his mother on Oct. 15.

Cameron Ely, 30, is suspect of stabbing and killing his mother, 62-year-old Valerie Lundeen Ely.

Authorities said they quickly found him outside the home, and Ely told them he had a gun and that he moved his hands as if he were grabbing a weapon. Deputies then fired.

No weapon was found.

Ron Ely, 81, played the title character on the NBC series "Tarzan," which ran from 1966 to 1968. Ely also hosted the Miss America pageant in 1980 and 1981. He had retired from acting in 2001, although he did have a role in a television movie in 2014.

The home on Mariposa Drive is in the exclusive Hope Ranch community on the Santa Barbara coast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa barbara countyarrestfatal shootinghomicidedeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Long Beach home
Getty Fire cause: Wind carried tree branch into power line, officials say
Actor John Witherspoon - who played dad in 'Friday' - dies at 77
Dashcam video shows start of Getty Fire
Extreme red flag conditions: Hurricane-velocity winds expected
SoCal fire danger: Communities prepare for red-flag conditions
LeBron sends taco truck to thank Getty Fire first responders
Show More
Getty Fire evacuation map: Mandatory order zones, road and school closures
Smart savings: Best credit card for airline miles, points, cash back
Hawthorne dad guilty of fraud after allegedly killing sons
Lancaster school badges list phone sex line instead of suicide prevention number
Family of boy killed in IE files claim against school district
More TOP STORIES News