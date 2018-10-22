Tarzana standoff ends as LAPD enters building, finds no suspects

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are responding to an armed robbery attempt and hostage-taking at a marijuana dispensary in Tarzana.

By ABC7.com staff
TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An hours-long standoff - reported as armed robbery suspects barricaded with a hostage at a Tarzana marijuana dispensary - has ended as police entered the location and found no one inside.

The incident began at 1:37 p.m. with a report of an armed robbery in the 18300 block of Ventura Boulevard. When officers arrived, they were told the suspects were still inside the building.

Police believed four suspects, potentially armed, were inside the building, possibly with a female hostage.

The suspects were allegedly trying to rob a marijuana dispensary in the back of the strip mall.

Officers cordoned off the area, evacuated nearby businesses and warned the public to stay clear.

"It's very dangerous. When I heard about this, I was shocked. I told my brother, stay home. Do not come out," Jonathan Yacobi said.

But by around 9 p.m. police said SWAT officers had entered the building and found nobody inside.

For now, police believe there are four suspects on the loose.

At one point during the standoff, a man was detained, but it is not clear to what extent, if any, he was involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyswatmarijuanahostageTarzanaResedaSan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
El Cholo restaurants celebrating anniversary with 95-cent entree
Measure B would allow LA to create a public bank
Lawsuit filed in LA against Bird, Lime over injuries pedestrians sustain
Flu fighting can be helped with natural supplements, sleep
OC city council candidate accused of removing campaign signs
Tips on how to run a good office lottery pool
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Pink's Hot Dogs turns Dodger Blue for World Series
Show More
Uber driver shot in Willowbrook area; suspects sought
Boy, 8, welcomed back to Pacoima school after hit-and-run
Today is last day to register to vote in California
Dodgers fans head to Boston for World Series Game 1
Missing Palmdale woman found alive, husband found dead
More News