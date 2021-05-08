Tawny Kitaen, model-actress who appeared in '80s music videos, dies at Newport Beach home at 59

"We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mom," a statement on Kitaen's Instagram account said Saturday. "We just want to say thank you to all of you, her fans and friends, for always showing her such support and love."
The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.
Kitaen -- whose real first name was Julie -- was also known for her high-profile and volatile marriages to Whitesnake singer David Coverdale, whom she famously appeared alongside in the "Here I Go Again" video, and former Angels pitcher Chuck Finley.
"When I stare at you, it's because I want to know what you're thinking," she wrote in her most recent Facebook post, which was published Friday and included a selfie. "And I want to know what you're thinking, it's because I care about you. Let me know."
In 1984, Kitaen co-starred in an early Tom Hanks comedy, "Bachelor Party."
She then appeared in music videos for heavy metal bands Ratt and Whitesnake, including in "Back for More" and "Is This Love."
She appeared on TV shows like "The New WKRP in Cincinnati," "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" and reality shows such as "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" and "Botched."