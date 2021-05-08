Arts & Entertainment

Tawny Kitaen, model-actress who appeared in '80s music videos, dies at Newport Beach home at 59

EMBED <>More Videos

Tawny Kitaen, model-actress who appeared in '80s music videos, dies at 59

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Actress and model Tawny Kitaen, famous for her appearance in several 1980s music videos, died at her home in Newport Beach on Friday morning at the age of 59, according to the Orange County coroner's office.

"We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mom," a statement on Kitaen's Instagram account said Saturday. "We just want to say thank you to all of you, her fans and friends, for always showing her such support and love."

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Kitaen -- whose real first name was Julie -- was also known for her high-profile and volatile marriages to Whitesnake singer David Coverdale, whom she famously appeared alongside in the "Here I Go Again" video, and former Angels pitcher Chuck Finley.

"When I stare at you, it's because I want to know what you're thinking," she wrote in her most recent Facebook post, which was published Friday and included a selfie. "And I want to know what you're thinking, it's because I care about you. Let me know."

Global Citizen's VAX LIVE concert reunites the world and raises vaccine awareness
EMBED More News Videos

A concert at the new Sofi Stadium in Inglewood to raise vaccine awareness brings together 27,000 fully vaccinated frontline and emergency workers.


In 1984, Kitaen co-starred in an early Tom Hanks comedy, "Bachelor Party."

She then appeared in music videos for heavy metal bands Ratt and Whitesnake, including in "Back for More" and "Is This Love."

She appeared on TV shows like "The New WKRP in Cincinnati," "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" and reality shows such as "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" and "Botched."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnewport beachorange countycelebritymoviesmovie newsobituarymusic video
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News