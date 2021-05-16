taxes

Tax Day is here for most states after deadline extension | What you need to know

By Lauren King
Tax season and the pandemic

NEW YORK -- Federal income tax filings and payments for individuals are due Monday.

The Treasury Department and the IRS extended the deadline in March.

"This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a news release announcing the extension.

Monday's deadline does not apply to Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, where the IRS had extended Tax Day to June 15 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. That extension was a result of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster declarations in those states following winter storms in February.
