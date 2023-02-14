Wisconsin woman charged with meth-fueled murder during sex, dismemberment attacks her lawyer

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A woman accused in a grisly killing and dismemberment case in Wisconsin attacked her attorney Tuesday during a court hearing, moments after a judge agreed to delay her trial.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, was seated in a Brown County circuit court when her attorney, Quinn Jolly, asked the judge for an additional two weeks for a defense expert to review his client's competency to stand trial.

Moments after Judge Thomas Walsh reluctantly agreed to postpone her March 6 trial, Schabusiness attacked Jolly and was wrestled to the courtroom floor by a deputy, WLUK-TV reported. The courtroom was then cleared before the hearing resumed.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of Shad Thyrion, 25, in February 2022. Authorities say she strangled Thyrion at a home in Green Bay, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving parts of him throughout the house and in a vehicle.

Once detectives searched the home, they said they found body parts in other bags, boxes or storage containers in the basement. They also found multiple kitchen knives.

The medical examiner said the victim died of strangulation during what Schabusiness told them was a sexual encounter.

When investigators asked her what happened, she replied, "That is a good question," and said she blacked out during part of it, but said, she "just went crazy."

She also told investigators she and the victim were together all day Tuesday and had been smoking meth before the murder.

Police said Schabusiness was the last person seen with the victim and quickly became the first person for police to search for.

Court records said when police found her on the other side of the city that morning, she had blood on her clothing and hands and stopped as soon as she saw police.

In court, prosecutors called this a case unlike anything they've seen.

"I think the facts alleged are extremely concerning and disturbing and go to the violent nature and grave nature of the offense," said Brown County Assistant District Attorney Caleb Saunders.

Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Following her courtroom outburst, the judge moved her competency hearing from Tuesday to March 6. The judge also proposed a May 15 trial date.

At the end of the hearing, Jolly told the court he would file a motion to withdraw from the case as Schabusiness' attorney but the judge did not immediately rule on that matter.

WBAY-TV contributed to this report.