Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes $3k donation to fan struggling during coronavirus pandemic

CONNECTICUT -- A Taylor Swift fan in Connecticut will probably be a fan for life after getting some much-needed help from the generous pop star.

Jessica Buslewicz spotted a notification on her phone on April Fools Day.

But what was written there was no joke, a $3,000 donation and a personal message from Taylor Swift.

Swift made the donation after the college student posted on her Swift-themed blog about struggling to make ends meet during this crisis.

"I think it shows the good in people. Ultimately, we're all struggling right now. I love her, I've always supported her, and I know this is the kindness she has," Buslewicz said.

Buslewicz, who met Swift backstage at a concert in 2018, says the simple act of kindness will make a huge difference in her life.

She says the money will go to household bills and whatever's left over, will go towards her next semester of school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconnecticuttaylor swiftcoronavirusdonations
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Show More
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More TOP STORIES News