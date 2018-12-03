Teacher arrested in Torrance on suspicion of sexual assaulting student in 2012

Kevin McElwee, 49, of San Pedro, is shown in a mugshot provided by Torrance police.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities arrested a 49-year-old teacher from a Torrance school on suspicion of sexually assaulting a former student.

Detectives headed to South Torrance High School Monday around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a tip received from a member of the public regarding a 2012 sexual assault.

Authorities said the assault involved a teacher and former student, who was a minor at the time. No further details were provided.

After detectives conducted a preliminary investigation, Kevin McElwee, of San Pedro, was arrested in connection to the crime. Authorities are now reviewing evidence to possibly identify more victims.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Torrance Police Department at (310) 328-3456.
