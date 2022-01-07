viral video

This teacher's viral dance moves took TikTok by storm

By Joyeeta Biswas, Brittany Jacob
EMBED <>More Videos

This teacher's viral dance moves took TikTok by storm

FRESNO, Calif. -- When it comes to TikTok dances, you don't often see the teachers outshine the kids - but one California educator did just that.

One Friday afternoon, Austin LeMay, the Campus Culture Director at Tenaya Middle School in Fresno, joined a group of dancing teens out on the campus courtyard, as they grooved to the 'You're a Jerk' song trending at the time on social media.

It wasn't unusual for him. LeMay busts out his impressive dance moves every Friday with the kids. But this time, it caught the attention of TikTok.

Fellow teacher Jenny McCauley, who posted the video of LeMay dancing online late that Saturday night, describes its meteoric rise.

"By Sunday morning, I woke up and it was over a million views at that time. And it was not even 9 o'clock in the morning. I found out that Snoop Dogg shared it on his Instagram story on Sunday afternoon. At that point I knew that this was going to go bigger than I could even imagine," she recalls.

The Friday dance parties are just one of many steps the school has taken to try and make school more fun for the students, and help them reconnect with one another and the faculty after the prolonged social isolation of the pandemic.

As for LeMay, he's certainly not taking his newfound fame for granted.

"All the comments were like - 'He's been waiting 12 years for that'. I've been waiting 30 years for this, man!", he says.

But ultimately, he says, it's all about inspiring students and making them love school, and that's what he cares about.

"This is my job and this is my career, but more than anything, it's my passion. The kids are our passion," he says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoeducationviral videodancesocial mediatiktokteacherkfsnlocalishviral
VIRAL VIDEO
This teacher's viral dance moves took TikTok by storm
22-year-old's TikTok tour of tiny NYC apartment gets big views
Kamala Harris defends Joe Biden to Charlamagne Tha God
Woman holding newborn baby kicked off American Airlines flight
TOP STORIES
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for McMichaels
Orange County reports 3rd COVID death of child younger than 5
Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94
Caltrans working to reopen Highway 18 after rockslide, huge sinkhole
91 Freeway: New lane opens on busy stretch between Corona and OC
Video shows small plane making emergency landing on Seal Beach
Partying passengers stuck in Cancun after airlines decline flight home
Show More
Walmart doubles down on delivering groceries straight into your fridge
Ex-wife found out husband had secret life during his arrest for murder
LAUSD providing at-home COVID test kits as new semester approaches
LA Co. fast food workers given masks 'too infrequently,' study shows
Mountain lion believed to be P-22 spotted near Griffith Park
More TOP STORIES News