Technology Manager

ABC7 Los Angeles is actively seeking an innovative and hands-on Technology Manager to lead project management initiatives, contribute to design efforts, oversee implementation, commissioning, and provide training for new systems and technology.

The Technology Manager will play a pivotal role in the success of remote productions, including coverage of parades, debates, the Pacific Air Show, and The Oscars pre and post shows.

Additionally, they will be responsible for managing the operation of television broadcast technical equipment and facilities, ensuring continuous operation and broadcast transmission quality for KABC-TV.

Responsibilities:

Oversee the operation, troubleshooting, repair, and maintenance of digital broadcast equipment, digital video audio production equipment, and news/studio/master control functions, including digital distribution to streaming services.

Lead project management for various capital projects related to news, production, master control, and digital distribution and streaming, creating and managing a team of 2-5 engineers per project. Responsibilities include overseeing budget planning, design, scheduling of resources, risk mitigation, workflow processes, and training.

Schedule and supervise engineering, IT staff, and third-party technical personnel during production events, including but not limited to parades, elections, and ad-hoc productions.

Required Qualifications & Skills:

At least 1 year of experience in remote productions.

Proficiency in micro-computing, scripting, and log analysis with some level of software development experience.

Familiarity with various master control and production automation systems.

Strong project management skills and a basic understanding of business financials are preferred.

Education:

Associate or Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience

Additional Info:

The hiring range for this position in Glendale, CA is $135,000- $181,000 per year based on a 40 hour work week. The amount of hours scheduled per week may vary based on business needs. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

APPLY: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/glendale/technology-manager-kabc-tv/391/58870548848