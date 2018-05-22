TECHNOLOGY

ACLU calls for Amazon to stop offering facial recognition technology to governments and law enforcement

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon's "Rekognition" uses artificial intelligence to identify, track and analyze faces in real time. (Shutterstock)

The American Civil Liberties Union is calling for tech giant Amazon to stop offering their "powerful and dangerous new facial recognition system" to governments and law enforcement.

The service, called "Rekognition," uses artificial intelligence to identify, track and analyze faces in real time. According to Amazon, the service can "analyze billions of images and videos daily, and requires no machine learning expertise to use."

The ACLU said in a blog post about the program: "People should be free to walk down the street without being watched by the government. By automating mass surveillance, facial recognition systems like Rekognition threaten this freedom, posing a particular threat to communities already unjustly targeted in the current political climate. Once powerful surveillance systems like these are built and deployed, the harm will be extremely difficult to undo."

Rekognition was released in late 2016, with the sheriff's office in Washington County, Oregon, as its first customers, according to the Associated Press. The department uses the service about 20 times per day.

"We are not mass-collecting. We are not putting a camera out on a street corner," Deputy Jeff Talbot, a spokesman for the sheriff's office told the AP. "We want our local community to be aware of what we're doing, how we're using it to solve crimes - what it is and, just as importantly, what it is not."

The Orlando Police Department began a pilot program last year with the Rekognition technology in what police chief John Mina called a "first-of-its-kind public-private partnership."

In a presentation from a developer conference in Seoul, South Korea, Amazon's Ranju Das said, "It's about recognizing people, it's about tracking people, and then it's about doing this in real time, so that the law enforcement officers ... can be then alerted in real time to events that are happening."

In an email to the AP, the Orlando Police Department said they are "not using the technology in an investigative capacity or in any public spaces at this time."

"The purpose of a pilot program such as this, is to address any concerns that arise as the new technology is tested," the statement said. "Any use of the system will be in accordance with current and applicable law. We are always looking for new solutions to further our ability to keep the residents and visitors of Orlando safe."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyamazonpolicepolice officer
TECHNOLOGY
Santa Monica sets up scooter parking
Is Santa real? A version of Alexa skirts some kid questions
Rockets destined for Mars being 3D printed by Inglewood company
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
More Technology
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News