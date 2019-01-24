TECHNOLOGY

Coffee-making alarm clock wakes you up with aroma of fresh brew

It's not a dream, it's real! And now you can wake up from your dreams to the sweet aroma of fresh coffee and sip it right from bed, for a price... (Barisieur)

A coffee-making alarm clock is the latest luxury gadget on the market.

If you have always dreamed of having that first cup of morning Joe without leaving your bed, then check this out!

It's an alarm clock/coffee-maker combo that wakes you up with the aroma of a fresh brew right at your bedside.

However, the Barisieur hybrid coffee maker is not cheap.

It'll cost you about $450 and only makes one cup.
