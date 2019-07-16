Technology

Apollo 11: Downey museum celebrates building of spacecraft that took man to the moon

By
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The world is celebrating a historic anniversary on Tuesday - 50 years since Apollo 11 launched on its journey to the moon.

The launch that millions watched from around the world had a special connection to Southern California.

It was in Downey, at the site now operating as the Columbia Memorial Space Center, where the Apollo 11 spacecraft was built and designed by NASA engineers.

"This was our dream," said Gerald Blackburn, a retired engineer who worked on the Apollo program. "Our whole dream was to get them there and to explore."

In Downey, you can see actual Apollo engines from that era, a used heat shield from a lunar capsule and other artifacts. They include reminders from the program's darker days, like in 1967 when three Apollo astronauts were killed during testing.

"That sacrifice that those three astronauts made, saved I think the space program," Blackburn said. "Because had that accident occurred on the way to the moon, it would've been disastrous."

Ben Dickow, executive director of the center, said there are a week of free events planned there leading up to Saturday's anniversary of the moon landing.

"We really want to make sure people in the L.A. region feel like the moon story is their story too, it's part of their heritage," Dickow said.

Visitors, he said, are encouraged to dress like 1969 to get into the spirit of those days.

Blackburn says it's also an opportunity to use history to build up the next generation.

"Their future is yet to be written," Blackburn said. "Going to the stars, living on other planets, that is for them to decide."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologydowneylos angeles countynasamoonastronautmoon landing 50th
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I thought I was dead': Murrieta woman describes home explosion
CHP officer struck by vehicle, WB 10 closed in San Bernardino
Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dead at 99
Evacuations lifted after grenades, firearms found in Fontana home
22 alleged MS-13 gang members indicted in 7 SoCal murders
Worker killed in Murrieta home explosion identified
House condemns Trump's tweets against 4 congresswomen of color
Show More
IKEA to open in Ontario, report says
Scientists close in on blood test for Alzheimer's
Huge pod of dolphins spotted off Laguna Beach
CBD safety: What you should know before trying CBD products
Possibly armed woman in custody after Hollywood barricade
More TOP STORIES News