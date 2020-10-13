apple

Apple expected to unveil iPhone 12 today

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple is expected to finally unveil its new iPhones today after pandemic-related delays,.

Event invitations featured the phrase "Hi, Speed," hinting at a long-rumored upgrade that would allow the iPhone to connect to the new 5G wireless network.

RELATED: Apple's unveils new watch that could become major COVID-19 diagostic tool

Analysts predict the company will launch four new models -- including its largest phone yet with a 6.7 inch screen.

Prices are expected to start at $699 with the highest price at $1,099.

RELATED: Did Google or Apple add a COVID-19 tracking app to your smartphone?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologybusinesstechnologyiphoneapplecellphoneu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APPLE
Apple and pineapple slices among fruit at Walmart recalled
Apple debuts discount watch, but no new iPhones yet
Apple picking will look a little different this year
Figures show many students lack computer access amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woodland Hills mother missing in Zion National Park
Bobcat Fire possibly caused by branches hitting SoCal Edison equipment
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
Amy Coney Barrett to face senators on health care, legal precedent: LIVE
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
Driver in stolen U-Haul arrested after chase ends in Long Beach
LAPD response to DTLA unrest under scrutiny
Show More
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
'Dancing with the Stars' heads back to the 80s
SoCal nonprofit offers life-saving help to transplant patients
StringKing hiring hundreds as it shifts PPE production to LA
Atlanta Braves beat Dodgers 5-1 in NLCS Game 1
More TOP STORIES News